Urgent Restoration Efforts for Disaster-hit Schools in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, has expressed deep concern over the substantial damage inflicted on schools and colleges in the disaster-hit areas of the Mandi district. In a recent review meeting, he directed officials to urgently restore and repair the facilities affected by the calamity.

Thakur reported that 219 schools in the region, affected by the disaster, have resumed operations. Efforts are currently underway to relocate schools with significant structural damage to alternative sites such as vacant government buildings, womens' halls, or community centers. He urged prompt action for repairs to minimize educational disruption.

Additionally, Thakur called for proper site selection for school buildings to prevent future risks, urging accountability for deputy directors in securing safe locations for new school constructions. He also stressed the importance of releasing central funds swiftly and prioritizing schools with severe damage for reconstruction. Progress on various educational initiatives and teacher recruitment was also reviewed.

