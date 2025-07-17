Urgent Restoration Efforts for Disaster-hit Schools in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has urged for swift restoration of damaged schools in Mandi district due to recent calamity. He instructed officials to prioritize repair work and ensure temporary accommodations for affected students. Thakur also called for central government assistance to support reconstruction efforts.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, has expressed deep concern over the substantial damage inflicted on schools and colleges in the disaster-hit areas of the Mandi district. In a recent review meeting, he directed officials to urgently restore and repair the facilities affected by the calamity.
Thakur reported that 219 schools in the region, affected by the disaster, have resumed operations. Efforts are currently underway to relocate schools with significant structural damage to alternative sites such as vacant government buildings, womens' halls, or community centers. He urged prompt action for repairs to minimize educational disruption.
Additionally, Thakur called for proper site selection for school buildings to prevent future risks, urging accountability for deputy directors in securing safe locations for new school constructions. He also stressed the importance of releasing central funds swiftly and prioritizing schools with severe damage for reconstruction. Progress on various educational initiatives and teacher recruitment was also reviewed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IDB and IDB Invest Expand Disaster Risk Tools to Boost Resilience in LAC
Govt Rolls Out Emergency Disaster Grants to Aid Provinces Hit by April 2025 Floods
'Step-motherly treatment': Kharge slams Centre over pending disaster relief funds for Himachal
Amarnath Yatra: ONGC sets up Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Complex at Baltal
Monsoon fury claims 30 lives in Himachal: State Disaster Management Authority