Supreme Court Crackdown on States: Urgent Call for Special Needs Teachers

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to 36 states and union territories, threatening contempt proceedings if they do not abide by its directives on appointing teachers for children with special needs. Non-compliance by the next hearing date may compel top education officials to appear in court.

The apex court is insistent that states submit affidavits within three weeks, outlining their compliance with its order to notify sanctioned posts for special educators by March 28, 2025. This order follows a lack of action, despite the court's prior ruling and the evident need for qualified teachers in special education.

The court underscored the importance of having qualified educators, noting that ad-hoc contract teachers have been insufficient. To address this, a screening committee is to be formed in each state to ensure proper teacher recruitment, involving various stakeholders like the state commissioner for persons with disabilities and a field expert from the Rehabilitation Council of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)