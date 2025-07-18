Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Fourth Student Death at IIT Kharagpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has experienced a fourth unnatural student death since January. Ritam Mondal, a mechanical engineering student, was found hanging in his hostel room. The incident has shocked the campus, prompting the institution to enhance mental health support through initiatives like bar-coded helpline access and a 'Campus Mothers' program.

Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is mourning the tragic death of another student, marking the fourth such incident since January. Ritam Mondal, a 21-year-old B Tech student specializing in mechanical engineering, was discovered hanging in his hostel room, sending shockwaves through the campus community.

Mondal, originally from Kolkata, was found unresponsive in his room at the Rajendra Prasad Hall hostel after police and institute security forced entry when he failed to respond to repeated knocking. He had last been seen on Thursday night, with no signs of distress noted by fellow hostel residents.

In response to the spate of deaths, IIT Kharagpur has implemented measures aimed at improving student mental health support, including the introduction of barcode-accessible counseling helplines and a 'Campus Mothers' initiative. This program enlists female faculty and staff to provide emotional mentorship for students.

