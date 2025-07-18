Aakash Welcomes 10,000+ Next-Gen Problem Solvers to Path of Success

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has kicked off the new academic year by enrolling over 10,000 students, marking a major success for the national leader in test preparatory services.

The surge in student admission reflects rising trust in Aakash's proven academic structure, which boasts a formidable track record in competitive exams such as NEET and JEE. New students and their families were warmly welcomed through cake cutting ceremonies nationwide, solidifying Aakash's role as a reliable problem-solving partner in education.

Throughout India, Aakash offers innovative educational solutions by leveraging its extensive network of over 5,500 faculty members and advanced AI tools. The institute emphasizes personalized mentorship and continuous assessments to cater to individual learning needs, ensuring no learner is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)