Left Menu

Aakash Welcomes 10,000+ Next-Gen Problem Solvers to Path of Success

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) welcomes over 10,000 new students to its academic programs, highlighting its dominant success in competitive exams like NEET and JEE. The institute offers a robust learning ecosystem backed by experienced faculty, personalized mentorship, and AI-powered tools to ensure students excel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:02 IST
Aakash Welcomes 10,000+ Next-Gen Problem Solvers to Path of Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has kicked off the new academic year by enrolling over 10,000 students, marking a major success for the national leader in test preparatory services.

The surge in student admission reflects rising trust in Aakash's proven academic structure, which boasts a formidable track record in competitive exams such as NEET and JEE. New students and their families were warmly welcomed through cake cutting ceremonies nationwide, solidifying Aakash's role as a reliable problem-solving partner in education.

Throughout India, Aakash offers innovative educational solutions by leveraging its extensive network of over 5,500 faculty members and advanced AI tools. The institute emphasizes personalized mentorship and continuous assessments to cater to individual learning needs, ensuring no learner is left behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025