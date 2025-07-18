Assam Gears Up for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the urgent need to enhance academic standards in engineering colleges and polytechnics, aiming to build a skilled workforce ready to tackle the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With new industries entering the state, Sarma noted that employment opportunities will multiply, and it's essential for the youth to be industry-ready.

Speaking at an appointment letters distribution ceremony for 342 candidates under the Department of Higher (Technical) Education, Sarma announced that the total number of jobs provided under the current state government has surged to 1,21,182. Fulfilling an electoral promise, the recruitment of teaching posts in higher education was prioritized, and significant strides have been made towards completing the process by December.

Sarma emphasized the necessity of equipping youth with knowledge of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and 3D printing. He encouraged the newly appointed faculty to foster innovative thinking, turning educational institutions into not only skill development centers but also hubs for start-ups and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)