Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed enhancing academic standards in engineering colleges to prepare a skilled workforce for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He emphasized the benefits of upcoming employment opportunities and the importance of fostering start-ups and innovation in education institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:10 IST
Assam Gears Up for Fourth Industrial Revolution
Assam Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the urgent need to enhance academic standards in engineering colleges and polytechnics, aiming to build a skilled workforce ready to tackle the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With new industries entering the state, Sarma noted that employment opportunities will multiply, and it's essential for the youth to be industry-ready.

Speaking at an appointment letters distribution ceremony for 342 candidates under the Department of Higher (Technical) Education, Sarma announced that the total number of jobs provided under the current state government has surged to 1,21,182. Fulfilling an electoral promise, the recruitment of teaching posts in higher education was prioritized, and significant strides have been made towards completing the process by December.

Sarma emphasized the necessity of equipping youth with knowledge of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, and 3D printing. He encouraged the newly appointed faculty to foster innovative thinking, turning educational institutions into not only skill development centers but also hubs for start-ups and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025