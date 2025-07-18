Reviving the Roots: Indianness in Education

In a significant congregation, approximately 300 educationists will gather in Kerala to deliberate on instilling 'Indianness' back into the nation's educational framework. This four-day meeting, scheduled from July 25 to July 28, is orchestrated by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Prominent participants such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and education ministers from various states will join the discussions at Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya. The agenda includes topics like reviving Indian education values and enhancing education quality.

The event will also feature representatives from organizations like Art of Living and Patanjali. It's a collaborative effort to strategize future paths for Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and others dedicated to educational reform.