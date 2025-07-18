Left Menu

Reviving the Roots: Indianness in Education

Around 300 educationists will convene in Kerala for a four-day meeting, organized by RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, to discuss infusing 'Indianness' into the education system. Key topics include the revival of Indian educational values and strategies for improving education quality, attended by notable figures including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In a significant congregation, approximately 300 educationists will gather in Kerala to deliberate on instilling 'Indianness' back into the nation's educational framework. This four-day meeting, scheduled from July 25 to July 28, is orchestrated by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Prominent participants such as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and education ministers from various states will join the discussions at Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya. The agenda includes topics like reviving Indian education values and enhancing education quality.

The event will also feature representatives from organizations like Art of Living and Patanjali. It's a collaborative effort to strategize future paths for Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas and others dedicated to educational reform.

