Campus Tragedy: Unraveling the Events in Balasore

A tragic incident unfolded in Odisha's Balasore, where a second-year B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College set herself ablaze on campus. She succumbed to her injuries, sparking widespread investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Odisha Higher Education Department are among the bodies probing the incident. Amid accusations of sexual harassment by a professor, the Internal Complaint Committee's (ICC) controversial report remains a focal point. The report noted the professor's strictness but found no evidence of harassment.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Crime Branch, alongside other stakeholders, continues to gather evidence. Their efforts include revisiting the victim's family and collecting CCTV footage from a local petrol station. The tragedy underscores questions about institutional responsibility and the processes in place to protect students.

