Trump Administration Unfreezes $1 Billion for Education Programs Amid Controversy
The Trump administration will release over $1 billion for K-12 after-school and summer programs it previously froze. The freeze affected $6.8 billion in educational funding. A coalition of states filed a lawsuit, and GOP senators urged reversal. Funds will be monitored to prevent misuse related to Executive Orders.
The Trump administration's decision to release over $1 billion in funding for K-12 after-school and summer programs marks a significant reversal. Previously, the funds had been frozen as part of a review suggesting potential misuse linked to a 'radical leftwing agenda.'
The freeze had halted a total of $6.8 billion in educational funding, prompting a legal challenge from a coalition of Democratic-led states. Additionally, ten Republican senators advocated for the funds to be released, highlighting bipartisan concern over the decision.
A senior official confirmed the funds would be made available under new 'guardrails' to ensure compliance with Executive Orders. The administration has drawn criticism for similar measures affecting educational funding over various policy issues.
