Revolutionizing English Literacy in India Through Classic Tales

An innovative tool called Power Vocabulary is transforming English learning for children in India. Devised by Nishikant Kothikar, a UK-based Indian-origin entrepreneur, the tool uses classic children's stories to improve literacy and bridge speech gaps.

Originally created for the English curriculum, Power Vocabulary has proven highly effective in India, where English proficiency is crucial for academic achievement. The program encourages vocabulary expansion through reading, utilizing classic literature for word selection, and offers a multi-sensory approach with visual and auditory aids.

Power Vocabulary is being independently scaled by ITTRP Pvt Ltd, a multinational technology partner. It employs structured modules and assessments to engage learners, motivating them to create sentences with new words for better retention and understanding.