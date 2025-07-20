Roof Collapse Sparks Protests at Historic Kerala School

A portion of the roof collapsed at a government upper primary school in Karthikappally, Alappuzha district, Kerala, following torrential rains, according to police sources.

Luckily, no injuries were reported since the collapse occurred on a holiday. However, some parents allege that classes were being conducted in the building at the time of the incident.

The school, over 150 years old, is attended by more than 1,000 students. With a new building nearing completion, authorities plan to relocate classes soon. Meanwhile, the event has sparked protests from local residents and political parties like CPI(M), Congress, and BJP outside the school.