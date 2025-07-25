Left Menu

Campus Unrest: Students Demand Election Resumption

Students at the University of Rajasthan protested the suspension of student union elections, disrupting traffic on Jawahar Lal Nehru road. Police intervened, detaining some protesters. The elections, paused since 2022, were halted over state assembly election preparations. Students demand the elections be resumed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:47 IST
Campus Unrest: Students Demand Election Resumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated at the University of Rajasthan on Friday as students protested the suspension of student union elections, prompting a police intervention.

The demonstration, which began at the university's main entrance, spiraled into a chaotic uproar, disrupting traffic along the vital Jawahar Lal Nehru road. Police swiftly intervened, managing to disperse the gatherings and restore order.

The contentious elections, last held in 2022, faced suspension this year due to state assembly election preparations, a decision that has spurred student demands for their immediate resumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025