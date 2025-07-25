Campus Unrest: Students Demand Election Resumption
Students at the University of Rajasthan protested the suspension of student union elections, disrupting traffic on Jawahar Lal Nehru road. Police intervened, detaining some protesters. The elections, paused since 2022, were halted over state assembly election preparations. Students demand the elections be resumed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated at the University of Rajasthan on Friday as students protested the suspension of student union elections, prompting a police intervention.
The demonstration, which began at the university's main entrance, spiraled into a chaotic uproar, disrupting traffic along the vital Jawahar Lal Nehru road. Police swiftly intervened, managing to disperse the gatherings and restore order.
The contentious elections, last held in 2022, faced suspension this year due to state assembly election preparations, a decision that has spurred student demands for their immediate resumption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Turbulence: El Salvador and Mexico Navigate Drug Trafficking Claims
Tensions Rise as Bukele Recalls Ambassador Over Drug Trafficking Claims
Pune Traffic Cop Dies on Duty: Heart Attack Claims Constable's Life
Hyderabad Cricket Association President Jagan Mohan Rao, four others arrested on charges of embezzlement: Telangana Police.
Deluge in Gurugram: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogged Streets