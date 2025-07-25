Campus Unrest: Students Demand Election Resumption

Tension escalated at the University of Rajasthan on Friday as students protested the suspension of student union elections, prompting a police intervention.

The demonstration, which began at the university's main entrance, spiraled into a chaotic uproar, disrupting traffic along the vital Jawahar Lal Nehru road. Police swiftly intervened, managing to disperse the gatherings and restore order.

The contentious elections, last held in 2022, faced suspension this year due to state assembly election preparations, a decision that has spurred student demands for their immediate resumption.

