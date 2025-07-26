Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Former CM Raje Calls For Urgent Safety Measures After School Collapse

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje expressed sorrow over a school building collapse in Jhalawar, which killed seven children and injured 28 others. She criticized the education department for negligence and urged prompt action to relocate students from unsafe buildings. Raje visited affected families and called for unity over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:42 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje expressed profound sorrow on Saturday over the tragic collapse of a government school building in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, attributing the accident to preventable negligence by the education department.

After visiting injured students at the hospital with her son and MP Dushyant Singh, Raje conveyed her heartbreak over losing seven young lives, while 28 others sustained injuries, some critically. Raje and Singh swiftly traveled to Jhalawar following news of Friday's incident, where a roof collapse at Government Upper Primary School resulted in casualties.

Raje criticized state officials for failing to identify and address dilapidated school buildings, advocating for a comprehensive survey to relocate students to safer structures. She called for the demolition of hazardous buildings and construction of new ones to ensure child safety, emphasizing the fear instilled among families by the tragedy. Asserting that it was a time for empathy over politics, Raje visited the bereaved families offering condolences, accompanied by MP Dushyant Singh and local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

