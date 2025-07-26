Smooth Sailing: Haryana's CET Exam Success Story

In an impressive logistical feat, more than 6.70 lakh candidates participated in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across Haryana on Saturday. State authorities reported a peaceful and orderly examination process, lauding the efforts of various departments for meticulous planning and execution.

Conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the CET aims to recruit for Group-C posts. With candidates spread over 2,674 centers on the first day, authorities ensured transparent proceedings through extensive use of CCTV, flying squads, and duty magistrates. Transport services and support staff at examination centers contributed to a seamless experience.

The upcoming phase on July 27 will see more candidates taking the test. Officials praised the cooperation of police and administrative staff, while candidates commended the well-organized process. Instances of assistance, such as helping candidates reach test centers, highlighted the commitment to ensuring every applicant had a fair chance.

