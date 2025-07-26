Left Menu

Smooth Sailing: Haryana's CET Exam Success Story

Over 6.70 lakh candidates appeared for the Common Eligibility Test in Haryana, observed peacefully across 22 districts. Extensive arrangements, such as special transport and CCTV surveillance, ensured fairness and transparency. The first phase was successful, with additional support provided for candidates facing difficulties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:19 IST
Smooth Sailing: Haryana's CET Exam Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive logistical feat, more than 6.70 lakh candidates participated in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) across Haryana on Saturday. State authorities reported a peaceful and orderly examination process, lauding the efforts of various departments for meticulous planning and execution.

Conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the CET aims to recruit for Group-C posts. With candidates spread over 2,674 centers on the first day, authorities ensured transparent proceedings through extensive use of CCTV, flying squads, and duty magistrates. Transport services and support staff at examination centers contributed to a seamless experience.

The upcoming phase on July 27 will see more candidates taking the test. Officials praised the cooperation of police and administrative staff, while candidates commended the well-organized process. Instances of assistance, such as helping candidates reach test centers, highlighted the commitment to ensuring every applicant had a fair chance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025