Protest Erupts Over AAP's Technical Education Reforms
A forum of gazetted officers protested at Jantar Mantar against the AAP's reforms in Delhi's technical education, criticizing the creation of DSEU. They allege mismanagement and lack of proper consultation, which has affected students' and staff's futures. The officers urge corrective steps to restore the education system.
- Country:
- India
In a public demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a group of gazetted officers sharply criticized the previous AAP government's management of technical education in Delhi. The protest, which took place on Saturday, focused on alleged misguided reforms that have disrupted the system.
The Gazetted Officer Forum for Technical Education, led by President SK Malik, decried the creation of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), accusing the government of rushing the process without adequate consultation or formal notification. They argue this move jeopardizes students' futures and staff service conditions.
Malik highlighted that DSEU's failure to secure AICTE recognition for its programs has left students ineligible for numerous job opportunities. The protestors are calling for immediate corrective measures to protect both students and employees and preserve Delhi's technical education standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
