Smooth Sailing for UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Amid Stringent Security Measures
The UPPSC RO/ARO exam, involving 4.5 lakh candidates, was held smoothly in Uttar Pradesh. Conducted in 75 districts, the exam saw a 42% turnout. Tight security measures, including AI monitoring and social media surveillance, ensured the examination's integrity. Ayodhya recorded the highest attendance, while Rampur saw the lowest.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) successfully conducted the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination on Sunday, with over 4.5 lakh candidates participating across the state.
The exam, held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, took place in all 75 districts, covering 2,382 centres. Ayodhya registered the highest candidate attendance, while Rampur noted the lowest turnout.
Ensuring a fair and transparent process, authorities implemented robust security measures, including AI-based alerts and social media monitoring, to prevent cheating and exam-related offences.
