Smooth Sailing for UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Amid Stringent Security Measures

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) successfully conducted the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination on Sunday, with over 4.5 lakh candidates participating across the state.

The exam, held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, took place in all 75 districts, covering 2,382 centres. Ayodhya registered the highest candidate attendance, while Rampur noted the lowest turnout.

Ensuring a fair and transparent process, authorities implemented robust security measures, including AI-based alerts and social media monitoring, to prevent cheating and exam-related offences.