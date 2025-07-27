Left Menu

Smooth Sailing for UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Amid Stringent Security Measures

The UPPSC RO/ARO exam, involving 4.5 lakh candidates, was held smoothly in Uttar Pradesh. Conducted in 75 districts, the exam saw a 42% turnout. Tight security measures, including AI monitoring and social media surveillance, ensured the examination's integrity. Ayodhya recorded the highest attendance, while Rampur saw the lowest.

Smooth Sailing for UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Amid Stringent Security Measures
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) successfully conducted the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examination on Sunday, with over 4.5 lakh candidates participating across the state.

The exam, held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, took place in all 75 districts, covering 2,382 centres. Ayodhya registered the highest candidate attendance, while Rampur noted the lowest turnout.

Ensuring a fair and transparent process, authorities implemented robust security measures, including AI-based alerts and social media monitoring, to prevent cheating and exam-related offences.

