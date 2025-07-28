Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University Suicides

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University, demanding swift investigations and questioning preventive measures within these institutions.

A bench involving Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan addressed suicide cases, including a fourth-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur and a female student at Sharda University.

A status report indicated arrests in the Sharda case, while the Court emphasized the need for parental notification and police involvement. The top court aims to tackle mental health issues in educational settings through a national task force.