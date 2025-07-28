Supreme Court Demands Swift Action on IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University Suicides
The Supreme Court has urged prompt investigations into student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University, questioning institutional responsibilities and preventive measures. A status report and amicus curiae updates were discussed. The Court aims to address mental health issues in educational institutions through a national taskforce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 14:01 IST
- India
The Supreme Court has expressed concern over student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University, demanding swift investigations and questioning preventive measures within these institutions.
A bench involving Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan addressed suicide cases, including a fourth-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur and a female student at Sharda University.
A status report indicated arrests in the Sharda case, while the Court emphasized the need for parental notification and police involvement. The top court aims to tackle mental health issues in educational settings through a national task force.
