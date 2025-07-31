Maharashtra's EWS Reservation Decision: A Policy U-turn
The Maharashtra government has reversed its decision to implement a 10% EWS reservation in private medical colleges. This rollback applies unless the Central government and councils increase available seats. The decision faced backlash for reducing open seats without increasing total intakes, leading to policy changes.
In a dramatic policy shift, the Maharashtra government has rescinded its decision to enforce a 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in private medical colleges.
The state's Medical Education Department announced the rollback, stating the quota would only be implemented if additional seats are introduced by the Central government and respective councils.
The initial plan, revealed last week during the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) admissions process, sparked concern among students and parents who feared a reduction in open category seats.
