Left Menu

Maharashtra's EWS Reservation Decision: A Policy U-turn

The Maharashtra government has reversed its decision to implement a 10% EWS reservation in private medical colleges. This rollback applies unless the Central government and councils increase available seats. The decision faced backlash for reducing open seats without increasing total intakes, leading to policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:46 IST
Maharashtra's EWS Reservation Decision: A Policy U-turn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic policy shift, the Maharashtra government has rescinded its decision to enforce a 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation in private medical colleges.

The state's Medical Education Department announced the rollback, stating the quota would only be implemented if additional seats are introduced by the Central government and respective councils.

The initial plan, revealed last week during the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) admissions process, sparked concern among students and parents who feared a reduction in open category seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025