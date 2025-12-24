Russia Sets Grain Export Quota Amidst Market Shifts

Russia has established a grain export quota of 20 million metric tons for the second half of the marketing season, aiming to safeguard the domestic market, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

The quota, which will be in effect from February 15 to June 30, 2026, includes wheat, barley, corn, and meslin, while rye exports are prohibited in this period. Previous estimates from Rusagrotrans suggest a decline in wheat exports during the first half of this season compared to last year.

Despite aspirations to raise agricultural exports by 50% by 2030, Russian grain exports have decreased in recent years, marking a significant drop from a record 70 million tons two seasons ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)