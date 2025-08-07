Left Menu

NCERT's New History Textbook Under Review Amid Feedback Analysis

The NCERT has established an expert committee to review feedback on its textbooks, which are aligned with the new National Education Policy. The committee will assess the educational content and pedagogy recommendations and submit a report. A Class 8 history textbook spotlighted recent updates to Mughal history lessons.

Updated: 07-08-2025 17:22 IST
  • India

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has formed an expert committee to scrutinize feedback on its textbooks, as aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), officials revealed on Thursday.

This analysis of feedback seeks to examine the content of several textbooks, with recent attention focused on a new Class 8 textbook, 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond.' This book presents a revised narrative on the regime of Mughal emperors, which has drawn particular notice for altering perspectives on historical figures like Akbar and Aurangzeb.

NCERT officials emphasized that such feedback-driven analysis is a routine part of their process, and the expert committee will develop recommendations based on evidence as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

