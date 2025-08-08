Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Stands Firm on Old Pension Scheme amidst Educational Reforms

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reaffirmed his commitment to the Old Pension Scheme, resisting pressure to return to a unified system. Alongside educational reforms, the state has made strides in improving its national educational ranking, crediting teachers for their pivotal role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Stands Firm on Old Pension Scheme amidst Educational Reforms
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated his administration's support for the Old Pension Scheme, emphasizing the priority to provide retired government employees a dignified post-retirement life, despite pressures to shift to a Unified Pension Scheme.

Sukhu, attending a ceremony to appoint 312 new drawing teachers, also sent off five students embarking on an educational tour to Japan. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to global exposure and educational enhancement, launching projects like the Desk Express news platform and 'Upsthiti' attendance system.

Highlighting the state's improved national education ranking from 21st to 5th, Sukhu attributed success to teachers' efforts, stressing the importance of non-disruptive teaching schedules and balanced student-teacher ratios. Over 5,100 new teaching posts have been appointed recently under these reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025