Himachal Pradesh CM Stands Firm on Old Pension Scheme amidst Educational Reforms
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has reaffirmed his commitment to the Old Pension Scheme, resisting pressure to return to a unified system. Alongside educational reforms, the state has made strides in improving its national educational ranking, crediting teachers for their pivotal role.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated his administration's support for the Old Pension Scheme, emphasizing the priority to provide retired government employees a dignified post-retirement life, despite pressures to shift to a Unified Pension Scheme.
Sukhu, attending a ceremony to appoint 312 new drawing teachers, also sent off five students embarking on an educational tour to Japan. The initiative reflects the state's commitment to global exposure and educational enhancement, launching projects like the Desk Express news platform and 'Upsthiti' attendance system.
Highlighting the state's improved national education ranking from 21st to 5th, Sukhu attributed success to teachers' efforts, stressing the importance of non-disruptive teaching schedules and balanced student-teacher ratios. Over 5,100 new teaching posts have been appointed recently under these reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
