Delhi Assembly Passes Pivotal School Fee Regulation Bill

The BJP-led Delhi government successfully passed its first Bill addressing the regulation of fee hikes in recognised private unaided schools. This landmark legislation, the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, underwent intensive scrutiny and debate within the Assembly on Friday.

After a thorough four-hour debate, the Bill was passed, despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposing eight amendments, all of which were rejected in the voting process. The proceedings highlight the ongoing tussle between the ruling BJP and AAP over educational reforms in the capital.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the Bill would be forwarded to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for approval. The session saw participation from a total of 41 BJP MLAs and 17 AAP legislators. Introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood during the Monsoon session, the Bill points to significant changes in Delhi's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)