Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Passes Pivotal School Fee Regulation Bill

The Delhi Assembly passed the first Bill by the BJP-led government to regulate fee hikes in recognised private unaided schools. After a four-hour debate, proposed amendments by the AAP were rejected. The Bill will be sent to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:18 IST
Delhi Assembly Passes Pivotal School Fee Regulation Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Delhi government successfully passed its first Bill addressing the regulation of fee hikes in recognised private unaided schools. This landmark legislation, the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025, underwent intensive scrutiny and debate within the Assembly on Friday.

After a thorough four-hour debate, the Bill was passed, despite the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposing eight amendments, all of which were rejected in the voting process. The proceedings highlight the ongoing tussle between the ruling BJP and AAP over educational reforms in the capital.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that the Bill would be forwarded to Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena for approval. The session saw participation from a total of 41 BJP MLAs and 17 AAP legislators. Introduced by Education Minister Ashish Sood during the Monsoon session, the Bill points to significant changes in Delhi's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025