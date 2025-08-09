Left Menu

UCLA Faces $1 Billion Settlement Amid Federal Funding Freeze Over Protests

The University of California is considering a $1 billion settlement proposal from the Trump administration following a freeze of federal funds for UCLA due to pro-Palestinian protests. The situation highlights tensions between federal policies and university advocacy, raising concerns over free speech and academic freedom.

Updated: 09-08-2025 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The University of California announced on Friday that it is evaluating a $1 billion settlement proposal from President Donald Trump's administration. This offer comes after the government halted hundreds of millions in funding due to pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA.

UCLA, part of the University of California system, faced a $584 million funding freeze, prompted by Trump's threats over demonstrations opposing Israel's actions in Gaza. The government accuses universities like UCLA of allowing antisemitism during these protests, while some faculty argue the funding cuts violate free speech.

Major protests took place at UCLA, with critics asserting their opposition to Israel's policies is mistaken for antisemitism. This week, UCLA settled a lawsuit for $6 million over antisemitism accusations, amid broader legal actions affecting other institutions. Experts worry the federal tactics undermine academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

