Mystery of Missing Students from Shimla Boarding School
Three class 6 students from a renowned boys' boarding school in Shimla have been reported missing, prompting a police investigation. They were last seen on Mall Road on Saturday. Police are actively searching in Shimla and examining CCTV footage while maintaining vigilant watch at the city’s entry and exit points.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Three class 6 students of a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla have disappeared, according to local police reports issued on Sunday.
The authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation following a complaint lodged by the school's principal after the boys failed to return from their weekend outing.
Efforts continue as police review CCTV footage and patrol entry and exit points in Shimla while intensifying the search for the missing children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Private School Teacher Accused of Misconduct on Social Media
Delhi govt to table education bill to regulate fees hike by private schools in upcoming Monsoon session: CM Rekha Gupta.
Delhi Government Enacts Historic Bill to Regulate Private School Fees
Delhi's Private School Fee Bill Sparks Political Clash
Delhi's New Bill Aims to Curb Private School Fee Hikes