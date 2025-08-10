Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Students from Shimla Boarding School

Three class 6 students from a renowned boys' boarding school in Shimla have been reported missing, prompting a police investigation. They were last seen on Mall Road on Saturday. Police are actively searching in Shimla and examining CCTV footage while maintaining vigilant watch at the city’s entry and exit points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three class 6 students of a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla have disappeared, according to local police reports issued on Sunday.

The authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation following a complaint lodged by the school's principal after the boys failed to return from their weekend outing.

Efforts continue as police review CCTV footage and patrol entry and exit points in Shimla while intensifying the search for the missing children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

