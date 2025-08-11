Left Menu

Empowering Youth: Himachal's Anti-Drug Initiative

Director General of Police Ashok Tweari urged students to become 'Anti-Chitta Volunteers' to combat drug abuse's effects. Addressing a youth-focused event in Sanjauli, he highlighted that drugs are a 'deadly trap.' The initiative promotes determination and discipline as keys to a successful, drug-free life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate speech addressing the youth, Director General of Police Ashok Tweari urged the students at the Centre of Excellence, Government Post Graduate College, Sanjauli, to become 'Anti-Chitta Volunteers' and actively battle the grim reality of drug abuse.

Speaking on the topic 'Drug-Free Life,' Tweari emphasized that drug addiction extends beyond personal struggles, describing it as a 'deadly trap' that derails health, dreams, and family bonds. He rallied the students to divert their energy towards constructive pursuits, assuring them that determination and discipline are the paths to success and respect.

With drugs depicted as weakening forces, Tweari's message was clear: the strength to remain invincible lies within personal resolve and adherence to discipline. Himachal's initiative aligns with efforts to foster a healthy, drug-free culture among the youth, supported by the presence of college officials and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

