Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: PACT Foundation's 2nd Foundation Day Unveils Goa Super 100

PACT Foundation celebrated its 2nd Foundation Day on August 8 in Goa, unveiling the Goa Super 100 scholarship program to support underprivileged Goan students. The event featured guests like Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood, and highlighted PACT’s efforts in transforming education with initiatives like the Happy School Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:53 IST
Empowering Future Leaders: PACT Foundation's 2nd Foundation Day Unveils Goa Super 100
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Goa, the PACT Foundation marked its second Foundation Day on August 8 with a grand celebration, unveiling their newest initiative, the Goa Super 100, aimed at providing scholarships to underprivileged students. The event, attended by notable figures such as Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood, highlighted the Foundation's significant contributions to education reform.

The Goa Super 100 program, spearheaded by PACT's President, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, promises full undergraduate scholarships to 100 underprivileged Goan students, bridging the educational gap for economically disadvantaged youth. Dr. Fernandes emphasized the initiative's goal of nurturing future leaders who embrace equity and community service.

With previous successes like the Happy School Project, which revitalized numerous schools for over 6,000 students, PACT continues its mission to transform educational landscapes. The Foundation calls for support from the community to further these efforts, aiming to begin the first cohort of scholars in the 2026–27 academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025