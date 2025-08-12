Empowering Future Leaders: PACT Foundation's 2nd Foundation Day Unveils Goa Super 100

In Goa, the PACT Foundation marked its second Foundation Day on August 8 with a grand celebration, unveiling their newest initiative, the Goa Super 100, aimed at providing scholarships to underprivileged students. The event, attended by notable figures such as Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood, highlighted the Foundation's significant contributions to education reform.

The Goa Super 100 program, spearheaded by PACT's President, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, promises full undergraduate scholarships to 100 underprivileged Goan students, bridging the educational gap for economically disadvantaged youth. Dr. Fernandes emphasized the initiative's goal of nurturing future leaders who embrace equity and community service.

With previous successes like the Happy School Project, which revitalized numerous schools for over 6,000 students, PACT continues its mission to transform educational landscapes. The Foundation calls for support from the community to further these efforts, aiming to begin the first cohort of scholars in the 2026–27 academic year.

