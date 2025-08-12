Left Menu

Kerala's Colorful School Days: Ditching Uniforms for Celebrations

Children in Kerala will no longer be required to wear uniforms on school celebration days, thanks to a new initiative announced by State General Education Minister, V Sivankutty. The decision, inspired by children's own suggestions, aims to let students enjoy themselves freely, though it has sparked mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST
Kerala's Colorful School Days: Ditching Uniforms for Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Children in Kerala will have the freedom to don their favorite outfits instead of uniforms on school celebration days as per a new initiative launched by the state's education department.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who made the announcement during the State School Arts Festival reception committee meeting, revealed that the idea was inspired by the children themselves.

The decision has drawn varying opinions, with some lauding the change for allowing children to express themselves, while others worry it may inadvertently highlight economic disparities among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025