Kerala's Colorful School Days: Ditching Uniforms for Celebrations
Children in Kerala will no longer be required to wear uniforms on school celebration days, thanks to a new initiative announced by State General Education Minister, V Sivankutty. The decision, inspired by children's own suggestions, aims to let students enjoy themselves freely, though it has sparked mixed reactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Children in Kerala will have the freedom to don their favorite outfits instead of uniforms on school celebration days as per a new initiative launched by the state's education department.
State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who made the announcement during the State School Arts Festival reception committee meeting, revealed that the idea was inspired by the children themselves.
The decision has drawn varying opinions, with some lauding the change for allowing children to express themselves, while others worry it may inadvertently highlight economic disparities among students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
