Kerala's State Schools to Award Grace Marks for Reading

In a significant move to promote reading habits, Kerala's state-run schools will soon award grace marks to students who actively engage in reading activities. This initiative, spearheaded by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty, is set to commence in the upcoming academic year.

A dedicated reading period will be incorporated into the curriculum, focusing on books, newspapers, and other related activities. The minister announced this development through a Facebook post, emphasizing the importance of nurturing reading habits in children.

Students from grades one to four will participate in weekly reading sessions, while those in grades five to twelve will have similar periods dedicated to newspaper reading and follow-up exercises. Additionally, teachers will be trained, and a comprehensive handbook will support the initiative. There's also consideration for a reading-focused segment in the annual school arts festival, 'Kalolsavam,' to further encourage this cultural shift towards reading.

(With inputs from agencies.)