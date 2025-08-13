Visionary Leadership at HSB: Prof. Archana Shukla Takes the Helm

In a significant leadership transition, Prof. Archana Shukla takes over as the new Director of the Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB) at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, effective August 1, 2025. Prof. Shukla succeeds Prof. Gregory Dunn, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.

Prof. Shukla, an IIT Kanpur alumna with a PhD in Psychology, boasts over three decades of academic and leadership experience. Her previous roles include Director of IIM Lucknow, where she excelled in organizational behavior and knowledge management. The flagship MBA program at HSB will benefit from her expertise in digital product management, AI and business analytics, and entrepreneurship.

Chancellor Shri B.H. Singhania expressed confidence in Prof. Shukla's ability to harness academic rigor with real-world applications. Her appointment is seen as a move to cement the institution's role in fostering global business leaders adept at navigating technological change and global disruptions.