Charting India's Entrepreneurial Future at IIM-C Conclave

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), in partnership with the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, is set to host the Second National Conclave on Entrepreneurship later this week. The event, themed 'India 2047: Quantum Leap through Entrepreneurship,' will take place on August 16 and 17 at the IIM Calcutta campus.

This significant conclave will gather leading entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, industry leaders, and academics to pave the way for India's innovation-driven future. The event underscores the role of entrepreneurship in crafting a socially responsive, inclusive, and globally competitive nation.

Ajay Jain, Chairman of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, highlighted that the conclave serves as a dynamic platform connecting alumni with India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering collaboration, mentorship, and investment opportunities. Subhrangshu Sanyal, CEO of the park, emphasized the movement's aim to inspire bold ideas and empower entrepreneurs for India's growth story. Meanwhile, IIM Calcutta Director Alok Kumar Rai affirmed the institution's commitment to nurturing ventures that create economic value while addressing national challenges.