Left Menu

Water Woes: Former Government Blamed for Flooding in Delhi Schools

Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood lambasts the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for chronic waterlogging issues affecting over 14,000 students in Nithari Village schools. The problem, ongoing since 2020, stems from poor drainage and alleged mismanagement under the former administration, further exacerbated by concrete developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:16 IST
Water Woes: Former Government Blamed for Flooding in Delhi Schools
Education Minister Ashish Sood
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has directed criticism towards the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, holding it accountable for the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing six government schools in Nithari. Sood claims these disruptions have impacted over 14,000 students since 2020.

According to Sood, the alleged negligence by the former administration is evident. A survey revealed that an erstwhile pond, which historically drained rainwater, was concretized under their tenure—leading to school flooding. Sood accuses external pressures, potentially from the 'land mafia,' as influencing these developments.

In response, the Delhi government has tasked the Public Works Department with a thorough investigation and remedial action, including wider asset mapping of school facilities for future prevention measures. The criticism dovetails with a social media exchange with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the current BJP administration's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025