Water Woes: Former Government Blamed for Flooding in Delhi Schools

Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, has directed criticism towards the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, holding it accountable for the persistent waterlogging issues plaguing six government schools in Nithari. Sood claims these disruptions have impacted over 14,000 students since 2020.

According to Sood, the alleged negligence by the former administration is evident. A survey revealed that an erstwhile pond, which historically drained rainwater, was concretized under their tenure—leading to school flooding. Sood accuses external pressures, potentially from the 'land mafia,' as influencing these developments.

In response, the Delhi government has tasked the Public Works Department with a thorough investigation and remedial action, including wider asset mapping of school facilities for future prevention measures. The criticism dovetails with a social media exchange with former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the current BJP administration's issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)