Tragedy Strikes: Udaipur School Balcony Collapse Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
A school balcony collapse in Udaipur's Kotra area resulted in the death of 12-year-old Modi from Pathar Padi village, while another young girl was critically injured. Both girls were near the under-construction school building when the incident transpired. Villagers have protested, blaming substandard construction materials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:58 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Udaipur district when a balcony of a school building collapsed, resulting in the death of a 12-year-old girl and leaving another critically injured.
The police reported that the school building was under construction, and no classes were being conducted. The girls were grazing goats nearby when the accident occurred.
Following the incident, the Kotra Police launched an investigation. Villagers have protested, accusing the administration of using substandard materials. School education minister Madan Dilawar promised a thorough inquiry.
