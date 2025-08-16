Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Space Lab in Mechuka

A new space laboratory, named after Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona's father, has opened in Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh. Developed with ISRO and Muskaan Foundation, it aims to foster scientific spirit among students. The lab symbolizes the transformative power of education and promotes scientific exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:13 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Space Lab in Mechuka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A state-of-the-art space laboratory, named the Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory, has been inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona in Mechuka, Shi-Yomi district.

Developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Muskaan Foundation, this facility aims to provide students with hands-on experience in space science and technology. It seeks to promote curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth.

The inauguration was attended by several officials, including Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra and the Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi. During the ceremony, the minister expressed hope that the facility would inspire future generations to excel in science and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025