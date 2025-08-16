Arunachal Pradesh Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Space Lab in Mechuka

A state-of-the-art space laboratory, named the Pasang Wangchuk Sona ISRO Space Laboratory, has been inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona in Mechuka, Shi-Yomi district.

Developed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Muskaan Foundation, this facility aims to provide students with hands-on experience in space science and technology. It seeks to promote curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking among the youth.

The inauguration was attended by several officials, including Shi-Yomi Deputy Commissioner Liyi Bagra and the Deputy Director of School Education Tade Dabi. During the ceremony, the minister expressed hope that the facility would inspire future generations to excel in science and technology.

