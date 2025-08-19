Delhi Schools Elevate Event Standards with Professional Management
The Delhi government seeks professional event-management agencies to enhance the quality of school-related events, exhibitions, and conferences. The aim is to ensure smooth organization and elevate Delhi's reputation as a hub of innovation. Agencies will manage logistics, security, and provide technical and creative support.
The Delhi government is taking strides to enhance school-related events by hiring professional event-management agencies. This initiative is set to raise the standards of various educational exhibitions and conferences, reflecting Delhi's prowess as a hub of innovation and learning.
According to a tender released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), these agencies will handle the organization of events from start to finish. Their responsibilities will cover numerous aspects including logistics, security, and creative support, ensuring a seamless experience for participants.
The agencies will also play a critical advisory role, suggesting strategic improvements for both national and international events. This professional approach aims to provide students with enriching exposure and opportunities, enhancing the impact of Delhi's educational initiatives.
