Forgery Scandal: 22 Teachers Dismissed in Azamgarh

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Directorate has terminated the services of 22 assistant teachers in the Azamgarh division following the discovery of forged academic documents. This action was confirmed by officials on Wednesday.

The respective district inspectors of schools have been instructed to dismiss these teachers, reclaim the salaries disbursed to them so far, and file first information reports (FIRs) against them, according to an order from the Director of Secondary Education.

The recruitment drive for male and female assistant teachers, advertised through newspapers, adhered to a merit-based selection system, focusing on high school, intermediate, graduate, and teacher-training qualifications. However, a comprehensive review unveiled that 22 appointees had submitted fraudulent mark sheets and certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)