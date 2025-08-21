Controversy Surrounds Uttar Pradesh's New School Pairing Policy

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has extended its interim order maintaining the status quo on school pairings in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, after reviewing a contentious policy announced by the Yogi Adityanath government. The court has demanded further details on the criteria for the pairings.

The divisive policy proposed merging more than 10,000 primary and upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students into nearby institutions. While government officials argue it is a step towards aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, and improving educational resources and teacher availability, the opposition claims it is an attempt to close down schools in rural and marginalized areas.

This decision has stirred protests, legal challenges, and fervent debates in the state assembly. Criticism highlights concerns over increased travel distances that could impede access to education and raise dropout rates, especially in remote regions. The controversy continues to generate political and public uproar as stakeholders seek clarity and amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)