WBJEE Results Out Amidst Legal Battle and Protests

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results for engineering and related courses were delayed due to a legal issue, igniting political protests. Results were declared after resolution, with top performers from various schools. A circular required candidates to submit caste certificates, completing the publication process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:31 IST
The much-anticipated results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) for undergraduate engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy courses have finally been declared. The announcement came after an unusual delay, attributed to a legal battle, which fueled protests in the state's political circles.

The exams, conducted on April 27, witnessed the opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari threatening to hold dharnas outside the state education department if results were not released expediently. However, board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee confirmed that the results were published after resolving the legal affair, prioritizing student interests.

Issuing a circular, the WBJEE Board mandated candidates to upload their SC, ST, and OBC certificates on the official site, a procedure which concluded on Thursday. Among the top rankers were students from esteemed schools like Don Bosco School and Delhi Public School, signifying the diverse talent emerging from this examination.

