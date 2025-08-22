Left Menu

CM Omar Abdullah Opens 'Triveni' Hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated 'Triveni', a new girls' hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota, coinciding with the school’s 56th Raising Day. The event marked a commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for girl students, attended by senior officials and school alumni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:34 IST
CM Omar Abdullah Opens 'Triveni' Hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, inaugurated 'Triveni', a new hostel for girl students at Sainik School, Nagrota, underscoring a commitment to equal opportunities in education.

The inauguration was a significant part of the school's 56th Raising Day celebrations, attended by military officials, state education department representatives, and alumni.

The launch of 'Triveni' signifies an important step towards inclusivity, providing female students with equal facilities and opportunities for academic and personal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
2
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
3
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
4
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025