CM Omar Abdullah Opens 'Triveni' Hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, inaugurated 'Triveni', a new hostel for girl students at Sainik School, Nagrota, underscoring a commitment to equal opportunities in education.

The inauguration was a significant part of the school's 56th Raising Day celebrations, attended by military officials, state education department representatives, and alumni.

The launch of 'Triveni' signifies an important step towards inclusivity, providing female students with equal facilities and opportunities for academic and personal development.

