CM Omar Abdullah Opens 'Triveni' Hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated 'Triveni', a new girls' hostel at Sainik School, Nagrota, coinciding with the school’s 56th Raising Day. The event marked a commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunities for girl students, attended by senior officials and school alumni.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, inaugurated 'Triveni', a new hostel for girl students at Sainik School, Nagrota, underscoring a commitment to equal opportunities in education.
The inauguration was a significant part of the school's 56th Raising Day celebrations, attended by military officials, state education department representatives, and alumni.
The launch of 'Triveni' signifies an important step towards inclusivity, providing female students with equal facilities and opportunities for academic and personal development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement