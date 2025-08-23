Kashmir Government Takes Over Jamat-e-Islami-Linked Schools Amid Political Backlash
The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over 215 schools linked with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization, a move that has drawn political criticism. While some view it as administrative overreach, officials assert it's to safeguard students' futures. The takeover was carried out peacefully, with the state ensuring educational continuity.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated the takeover of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami organization across the region, sparking criticism from several political parties.
Officials involved in the operation reported that the process went smoothly and without any disruption to students' education as they aim to protect their academic careers. The School Education Department is now tasked with the management of these schools, which enroll over 51,000 students.
This action met with backlash from political groups such as PDP, People's Conference, and the Apni Party, who decried it as an act of administrative overreach. However, some educators and students supported the move, citing beneficial changes in management and the prospect of improved infrastructure.