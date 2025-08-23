Left Menu

Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir over School Takeover Order

Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo faced criticism from opposition parties following an order to take over 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, asserting government oversight until new management committees are formed. The order's original intent by Itoo was reportedly misrepresented by the School Education Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, has been caught in a political crossfire following government intervention in schools previously managed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Opposition parties criticized the move despite Itoo's assurances that it was temporary and necessary for students' welfare.

The controversy ignited after an order mandated the government takeover of 215 schools, causing an outcry from political factions. Minister Itoo has clarified that the schools would remain under government oversight only until new management committees, with proper CID verification, are established.

Itoo expressed dissatisfaction with the order's representation, which she claims deviated from her approved proposal. The misalignment is reportedly linked to directives from the School Education Department, as questions on motivations behind this were deflected back to the Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

