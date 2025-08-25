Chaos Erupts at Ramlila Maidan: Protests, Clashes, Allegations
Over 1,000 SSC aspirants and teachers clashed with police during a protest at Ramlila Maidan. The demonstration, aimed at highlighting irregularities in recruitment exams, resulted in allegations of 'betrayal' against teachers and police. Despite investigation requests, Delhi Police denied charges, citing a breach of protest timing agreements.
More than 1,000 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants and teachers clashed with the police during a protest held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The event escalated into a confrontation with authorities by late Sunday evening.
The aspirants blamed both the police and teachers for what they termed as 'betrayal and excesses.' According to Ram, an aspirant in whose name protest permission was granted, teachers took control of the agitation initially intended to be led by aspirants. He accused them of arriving in luxury cars and bodyguards, wielding undue influence.
Delhi Police, however, denied these allegations, indicating that the gathering exceeded its agreed timeframe. Despite warnings, nearly 100 protestors refused to leave the premises, resulting in 40 detentions. The protest was linked to ongoing grievances regarding the SSC Selection Post Phase-13 examination, marred by disruptions, server crashes, and logistical issues.
