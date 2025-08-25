Telangana Teacher Accused of Poisoning School Water

A science teacher in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly mixing pesticide into the water tank of an Urban Residential School, according to district officials. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about safety in educational institutions.

On August 22, eleven students fell ill after consuming the contaminated water and were subsequently hospitalized, leading to a police investigation. The alleged act was reportedly carried out with the intent to tarnish the school's image due to personal differences with the school's special officer, according to the complaint filed by the Mandal Education Officer.

The Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector, Rahul Sharma, confirmed that an attempted murder case has been registered against the teacher under Section 109 of the BNS. Authorities continue to probe the event as parents and school staff express shock over the alleged actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)