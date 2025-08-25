Left Menu

Telangana Teacher Accused of Poisoning School Water

A science teacher at an Urban Residential School in Telangana is accused of attempting murder by allegedly mixing pesticide into the school's drinking water, causing illness in eleven students. The motive suggested is personal differences with a school official. Charges have been filed in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:52 IST
Telangana Teacher Accused of Poisoning School Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A science teacher in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly mixing pesticide into the water tank of an Urban Residential School, according to district officials. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about safety in educational institutions.

On August 22, eleven students fell ill after consuming the contaminated water and were subsequently hospitalized, leading to a police investigation. The alleged act was reportedly carried out with the intent to tarnish the school's image due to personal differences with the school's special officer, according to the complaint filed by the Mandal Education Officer.

The Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector, Rahul Sharma, confirmed that an attempted murder case has been registered against the teacher under Section 109 of the BNS. Authorities continue to probe the event as parents and school staff express shock over the alleged actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

Pune Hospital Under Scrutiny after Donor-Recipient Deaths

 India
2
India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

India and Bangladesh Unite for 56th Border Conference in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
3
Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

Scrutiny on Water Companies Over Executive Pay Amid Pollution Fines

 Global
4
Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Commission

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct: Samajwadi Party Challenges Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025