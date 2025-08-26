Tamil Nadu Expands CM's Breakfast Scheme to Urban Areas

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, alongside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched the expansion of the state's Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to urban areas on Tuesday. Marking the event, the two leaders served food to children at St Joseph's Primary School, underscoring the importance of the initiative.

The expansion, now in its fifth phase, is set to significantly increase the scheme's reach. An additional 3.06 lakh children from 2,429 schools will benefit from the scheme. This brings the total number of beneficiaries to 20.59 lakh children statewide, reinforcing the DMK government's commitment to child nutrition and education support.

This flagship initiative reflects the state's continuous efforts to address nutritional deficiencies among schoolchildren and provide them with a healthy start to their day.

(With inputs from agencies.)