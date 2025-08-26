Pioneering Transgender Student Hostel Opens in Kerala

Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala's Kottayam district has become a trailblazer, unveiling the state's first hostel dedicated exclusively to transgender students. This facility, which can house at least six students, was officially inaugurated by State Social Justice Minister R Bindhu on Monday.

The establishment of this hostel represents a significant milestone for the marginalized community, fulfilling a long-standing demand and removing a major barrier to higher education. Minister Bindhu noted the increasing success rates of transgender students in clearing the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) exams as a positive trend.

In a society where transgender individuals often face rejection from their own families, this initiative by MG University is expected to provide essential social support. Transgender students have praised the new facility as a relief from the spiraling rental costs and accommodation struggles they typically face.

(With inputs from agencies.)