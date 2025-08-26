Left Menu

With improved law and order in UP, women can go out unafraid even at midnight: UP governor

Recently, the whole country has seen the courage of two brave daughters of India in Operation Sindoor. She also congratulated IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is from UP, for his successful space mission.I hope that soon a daughter of Uttar Pradesh will also be part of a space journey, Patel said.

PTI | Lucknow/Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said women were earlier afraid of venturing out after 5 pm in Uttar Pradesh but now that the state has a strong system of law and order, they can travel fearlessly even at midnight.

Patel said this while interacting with women constables recruits during a visit to the 26th PAC Battalion, Police Training Centre in Gorakhpur.

The constables, too, shared their experiences with the governor, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

''Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, women were afraid to go out after 5 pm, but today, due to the strong structure of law and order, women can go out without fear even at midnight,'' she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Speaking to the trainees, the governor said that they were now responsible for the security and law and order of the state's 25 crore people. She directed that the body mass index (BMI) of constables should be checked regularly during the training and they should be given a balanced diet as per the requirements of the body.

''Various types of exercises are done in the training, which should be done with full dedication and hard work. This infuses positive energy in us,'' she said.

Patel said that women are now leading in the police, Army and various other fields. ''Recently, the whole country has seen the courage of two brave daughters of India in 'Operation Sindoor'.'' She also congratulated IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is from UP, for his successful space mission.

''I hope that soon a daughter of Uttar Pradesh will also be part of a space journey,'' Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

