Kerala's Global Skill Summit: Charting a Future of Innovation and Talent

Kerala is gearing up to host a pivotal two-day Global Skill Summit, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The event, taking place on August 29 and 30, is orchestrated by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), and aims to reshape the discourse on skills, education, and future job markets.

The summit will convene global experts, industry titans, scholars, and policymakers to delve into transforming Kerala's human resources into a potent force for innovation and economic development. Marking Kerala's aspirations as a global hub for skilled talent, the summit further aims to present a progressive vision where skills, knowledge, and innovation fuel prosperity.

A key feature will be the unveiling of the LinkedIn Kerala Talent Report 2025, offering unique insights into talent distribution, employability trends, and Kerala's expanding global influence. The summit will also feature eminent speakers like S D Shibulal and other international experts, and will include MoU signings with top companies, underscoring Kerala's commitment to quality job creation and educational excellence.

