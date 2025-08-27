Trump Tightens Visa Rules for Students, Media, and Cultural Visitors

The Trump administration has announced plans to enforce stricter visa rules for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and media professionals. This proposal forms part of a wider initiative to curtail legal immigration into the United States.

Under the new regulation, foreign students with F visas, cultural exchange visitors with J visas, and media personnel with I visas will face fixed visa durations requiring them to apply for extensions if they wish to prolong their stay in the country. The change seeks to improve the monitoring and oversight of these visa categories.

Public feedback is invited for 30 days on this plan, echoing a similar proposal from 2020 that faced opposition from organizations like NAFSA. The Biden administration had previously withdrawn such changes. Renewed scrutiny of immigration policies has seen visas and legal statuses revoked for ideological reasons, heightening the administration's commitment to American ideals.