Meghalaya's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Transition to State Management
Over 3,300 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan schools in Meghalaya have submitted No Objection Certificates to shift under state management. MSSASA president reveals 298 religious and privately run schools also filed NOCs. The association demands proper pay scale for SSA teachers. Rationalization of schools is in progress.
In a significant development, more than 3,300 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan schools in Meghalaya have shown interest in coming under the direct administration of the state education department. This move aims to improve management and streamline operations.
The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association reported that 3,034 community-managed institutions, alongside 298 schools run by religious and private organizations, have submitted their No Objection Certificates (NOCs). This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to bring enhanced governmental support and standardization across educational facilities.
Aristotle Rymbai, president of MSSASA, revealed the association is urging the state to implement a structured pay scale for SSA teachers. The education department has already devised a proposal, awaiting approval from the finance department and cabinet, promising a more equitable system for educators.
