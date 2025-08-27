Meghalaya's Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Transition to State Management

In a significant development, more than 3,300 Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan schools in Meghalaya have shown interest in coming under the direct administration of the state education department. This move aims to improve management and streamline operations.

The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association reported that 3,034 community-managed institutions, alongside 298 schools run by religious and private organizations, have submitted their No Objection Certificates (NOCs). This decision aligns with ongoing efforts to bring enhanced governmental support and standardization across educational facilities.

Aristotle Rymbai, president of MSSASA, revealed the association is urging the state to implement a structured pay scale for SSA teachers. The education department has already devised a proposal, awaiting approval from the finance department and cabinet, promising a more equitable system for educators.