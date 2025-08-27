Trump Administration Targets Visa Duration in Latest Immigration Crackdown
The Trump administration has proposed new regulations to limit the duration of visas for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and media members. This move aligns with Trump's broader immigration crackdown. The public has 30 days to comment, with the proposed changes echoing previous 2020 regulations.
The regulation would enforce fixed durations for F visas, J visas, and I visas, each with specific timelines shorter than their current allowances. Students and cultural exchange workers would face a maximum of four years, while journalists' visas could last up to 240 days, and 90 days for Chinese nationals.
The administration argued this change is vital for enhanced monitoring. Amidst opposition from educational organizations, the public has a 30-day window to comment, reflecting a similar proposal from 2020 that was later rescinded by President Joe Biden.