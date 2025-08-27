Trump Administration Targets Visa Duration in Latest Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration is seeking to impose stricter limits on the duration of visas for international students, cultural exchange visitors, and members of the media. Announced Wednesday, the proposed regulation aims to align with a broader crackdown on immigration policies enacted under President Donald Trump.

The regulation would enforce fixed durations for F visas, J visas, and I visas, each with specific timelines shorter than their current allowances. Students and cultural exchange workers would face a maximum of four years, while journalists' visas could last up to 240 days, and 90 days for Chinese nationals.

The administration argued this change is vital for enhanced monitoring. Amidst opposition from educational organizations, the public has a 30-day window to comment, reflecting a similar proposal from 2020 that was later rescinded by President Joe Biden.