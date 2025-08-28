Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Tamil Nadu Students Excel Under IIT4Everyone Initiative

Twenty-eight students from Tamil Nadu's government schools have joined IIT Madras through the IIT4Everyone initiative. This reflects the high quality of education in state-run schools and the determination of underprivileged students. Launched by CM Stalin, the program supports economically weaker sections in accessing higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:21 IST
Breaking Barriers: Tamil Nadu Students Excel Under IIT4Everyone Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, 28 students from government-run schools in Tamil Nadu have secured places at IIT Madras under the IIT4Everyone initiative. The announcement was made by State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.

This milestone highlights the superior quality of education provided by state-run schools and showcases the determination of students from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve success in prestigious institutions.

Minister Poyyamozhi credited the visionary schemes of Chief Minister MK Stalin, particularly the Anaivarukkum IITM (IIT Madras for All), launched in April 2023, for these successes. The initiative aims to support economically weaker sections in society in pursuing higher education.

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025