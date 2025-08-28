Breaking Barriers: Tamil Nadu Students Excel Under IIT4Everyone Initiative
In a remarkable achievement, 28 students from government-run schools in Tamil Nadu have secured places at IIT Madras under the IIT4Everyone initiative. The announcement was made by State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday.
This milestone highlights the superior quality of education provided by state-run schools and showcases the determination of students from underprivileged backgrounds to achieve success in prestigious institutions.
Minister Poyyamozhi credited the visionary schemes of Chief Minister MK Stalin, particularly the Anaivarukkum IITM (IIT Madras for All), launched in April 2023, for these successes. The initiative aims to support economically weaker sections in society in pursuing higher education.