Gurukul Meets Modern: Integrating Tradition into Mainstream Education

In an address on Thursday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the need to merge Gurukul education with mainstream systems, clarifying that the concept extends beyond ashram living and emphasizes learning about India's rich traditions.

During the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriyta Swayamseval Sangh, Bhagwat stated he does not advocate for mandatory Sanskrit learning but stressed the importance of understanding the nation's history.

Bhagwat, likening the Gurukul model to Finland's educational approach, praised the new National Education Policy as a step towards correcting historical educational failings, aiming to build national pride and self-reliance in younger generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)